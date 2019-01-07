Ubuntu, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Kali, and Mint users often get the short end of the stick for software, and VPN services are no different. Let’s be honest: Linux users are low on the priority list for most companies and developers. That’s why we set out to find the best VPN providers who have taken the time to give Linux fans some attention.

If you just want a quick answer, here’s our shortlist of the best VPNs for Linux:

NordVPN Our preferred VPN for Linux! Fast, easy to install, and great at unblocking streaming sites. Even includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark Our favorite low-cost VPN for Linux users. Provides high speeds, solid security, and allows you to secure every device you own simultaneously. ExpressVPN Works on a range of Linux distros. Unblocks a range of secure streaming sites, very fast, and uses powerful security. CyberGhost Recently launched a command-line Linux app. Easy-to-use, good for unblocking region-locked content, and secure. PrivateVPN: OpenVPN CLI app for Linux. Beginner-friendly VPN with fast speeds combined with powerful unblocking ability. Strong privacy protection. Private Internet Access: Offers a full GUI app for Linux. Servers available in 80 countries and provides 24/7 live chat support. Secure 10 devices at once. ProtonVPN Open-source command-line app from a user privacy-focused VPN provider.

To connect to a VPN server on Linux, OpenVPN, OpenConnect, AnyConnect, and Network Manager are all popular VPN clients. But even better is a provider that makes a plug-and-play native VPN client. They require far less configuration and tend to come with more features and perks than their generic peers. That’s why every Linux VPN we recommend in this list offers a slick app just for you.

What makes a good Linux VPN?

Our list of the best VPNs for Linux is based on the following criteria (we explain more on this later):

A Linux app is available, so little or no manual configuration is required

Fast speeds

Strong online security

No activity logs or IP address logs

Can unblock geo-locked websites, apps, and streaming services

Short for Virtual Private Network, a VPN encrypts all of a device’s internet traffic and routes it through an intermediary server in a location of the user’s choosing. This has a myriad of benefits ranging from improved online privacy, better security when connected to public wi-fi, and can unblock geo-locked sites, apps, and services.

Best VPNs for Linux

These are the top VPNs for Linux, which include a dedicated Linux app.

NordVPN has a command-line Linux app, is budget-friendly, and works great for streaming.

May 2022

NordVPN just launched its dedicated Linux app in August 2018. The command-line app has no GUI (graphical user interface), but it’s still far easier to set up and use than manually configuring servers. The Linux app comes with most of the same great features you get on other operating systems, including an automated kill switch, ad blocker, and anti-malware filter. If you still prefer doing things the old-fashioned way, Nord boasts an extensive user base of tutorials including detailed Linux setup instructions for OpenVPN, IKEv2, and PPTP protocols.

Based in Panama, NordVPN allows up to six simultaneous connections, a zero-logs policy, and specialized servers for streaming, P2P, and added security. It works with sites and apps like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer. Over 5,200 ultra-fast servers are on offer in more than 60 countries. Every connection is protected with AES 256-bit encryption, and the IKEv2 protocol features perfect forward secrecy to ensure no one can decrypt past sessions even if they discover the encryption key.

Pros: Major emphasis on security and privacy

Works with most popular geo-locked streaming services

Faster than any of its rivals

24/7 live chat support available

Expansive server network Cons: A cumbersome desktop app may cause issues for novice users

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEST VPN FOR LINUX:NordVPN is our #1 for Linux. Connects up to 6 devices simultaneously. Impressive security offering, unblocking abilities, and speeds.

Read our full NordVPN review.

Surfshark is a reliable, budget VPN with a command-line app for Ubuntu and Debian.

Surfshark now offers users a command-line app for Linux that works on Debian and Ubuntu distros. You can select any of the available server locations from a list and get connected in seconds. Surfshark is ideal for people who want to stream while traveling abroad, since it can securely access platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, or Amazon Prime Video. Torrenting is allowed as well, and the service keeps no logs.

Surfshark is the only provider on this list to allow an unlimited number of simultaneous connections per account. That makes it a great bargain if you share with family or housemates. Live chat support is staffed around the clock.

Other than Linux, apps are also available for Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android.

Pros: Unlimited devices

Great for Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video

Plenty of security features

No-logs policy

24/7 live chat Cons: Relatively small server network

Occasional slow server

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEST BUDGET VPN:Surfshark is affordable, fast, and reliable. It provides a ton of security features and strong unblocking ability.

Read our full review of Surfshark.

ExpressVPN is a highly rated VPN for Linux thanks to a dedicated app, fast internet speeds, and exceptional security.

ExpressVPN released its official Linux app in April 2016. It runs using a command-line interface rather than the desktop GUI available on Windows and Mac, but it’s still far easier than downloading and managing config files for each server. The server list is always kept up to date, and users can easily switch between UDP and TCP over the OpenVPN protocol. ExpressVPN costs a little more than some rivals, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and clocked much faster connection speeds in our testing. ExpressVPN works on Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Kali, and CentOS.

ExpressVPN is high on our list as it scores well in all key areas including privacy, speed and customer support. It also works consistently with Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and HBO.

Update: ExpressVPN has made some notable improvements by allowing up to 5 simultaneous devices and introducing a kill switch.

Pros: High speeds for downloading and video streaming

Comprehensive security and privacy features

Substantial network across 94 countries and with over 3,000 servers Cons: Slightly more expensive than rivals

May not offer enough control for advanced users

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

PRIVACY FIRST:ExpressVPN is a pleasure to use. Tested on Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Kali, and CentOS. Boasts a large network and is tough to beat on privacy and security.

Read our full review of ExpressVPN.

CyberGhost recently launched a command-line app for Linux users that makes it easy to set up and connect. It works with Ubuntu 19.04, 18.04, 16.04 and Fedora 29 and 30.

As with others, the command-line app has no graphic interface and runs solely from the command line. You can choose how you want to use the VPN, such as for torrenting or streaming, as well as the location. CyberGhost doesn’t store any user logs and employs strong encryption and leak protection.

CyberGhost uses the OpenVPN protocol. It operates more than 5,900 servers in 89+ countries. Connection speeds are good and connections are reliable. Live chat support is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

You can connect up to seven devices at a time. Apps are also available for Windows, MacOS, iOS, Linux, and Android.

Pros: Securely stream Netflix US, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer

Keeps no logs

Use up to seven devices simultaneously

Easy to use, select activity type and be connected to the most appropriate server Cons: Doesn’t reliably work in China

No router support

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

FAST AND SECURE LINUX VPN:CyberGhost's Linux app has all the speed, digital security, and unblocking capabilities available in other versions.

Read our full CyberGhost review.

PrivateVPN offers a user-friendly service and impressive security features. If you get stuck free remote help and installation is available.

PrivateVPN now offers a command-line app for Linux. This works on both Ubuntu and Debian. It’s one of the most user-friendly VPNs around and provides setup guides to make everything that much quicker and easier. While PrivateVPN operates a smaller network of approximately 200 servers, these are located in over 60 countries. Better still, it provides fast, unthrottled connections for lag-free streaming.

This is a VPN that offers plenty of impressive security features, be it military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, protection from DNS leaks, or a kill switch. It also protects your privacy through its strict no-logs policy. Should you have any trouble setting PrivateVPN with Linux, you can take advantage of its live chat and email support. Note that free remote help and installation is even available.

Aside from Linux, you’ll find PrivateVPN apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire TV. Indeed, you can even manually configure it to work with select wireless routers.

Pros: User-friendly with setup guides and customer support

High-speed servers for streaming and torrenting

Consistent unblocking of popular streaming platforms

Online anonymity thanks to a strict no-logs policy Cons: Smaller network of servers (only 200 or so in total)

Live chat isn’t available 24 hours a day

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

IDEAL FOR STREAMING:PrivateVPN supports Linux through a CLI app. Very fast, consistent connections and reliable unblocking of geo-restricted content. Quality customer support and a no-logs policy.

Read our full PrivateVPN review.

Private Internet Access covers 80 countries, perfect for traveling abroad. Streaming is a breeze and with a single PIA account you can secure as many as 10 devices.

Private Internet Access is one of very few VPNs to actually offer a full app for Linux. Complete with a GUI, it works on Ubuntu, Mint, Debian, Fedora, Arch, and more. It’s also completely open-source, providing full transparency. This VPN’s network covers 80 countries in total, making it highly suitable when you’re traveling abroad. You also won’t have trouble streaming or torrenting because there’s no bandwidth throttling.

With a single PIA account, you can secure as many as 10 devices at the same time. Security features of this VPN include 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, and a kill switch. PIA also operates a no-logs policy which means your personal information stays private. There are also some optional add-ons including an antivirus and dedicated IP address. Need help? There’s 24/7 live chat support.

Aside from an excellent app for Linux, Private Internet Access can be downloaded for the following: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire TV. Chrome and Firefox browser extensions are also offered although manual setup is needed for wifi routers.

Pros: Easy-to-use app for Linux

Servers are available in 80 countries

Connect up to 10 of your devices at the same time

Highly secure with encryption and a built-in ad blocker Cons: Not the strongest unblocker of streaming services

Doesn’t work reliably in China

Our score: 4 out of 5

SECURE 10 DEVICES:Private Internet Access is easy to use with Linux thanks to its GUI app. Connect to servers in 80 countries. Good speeds with no throttling. Option to connect 10 devices simultaneously.

Read our full Private Internet Access review.

ProtonVPN is a great choice for security-conscious Linux users.

ProtonVPN now makes a command-line app for Linux that lets you see the full list of servers and more easily manage connections. The tool is open-source so you’re free to inspect and modify the code as you please. It works on Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch linux/Manjaro, Kali, and Solus. All connections use the OpenVPN protocol, and you can quickly switch between servers.

Proton emphasizes privacy in all of its services, and its VPN is no different. You get top-notch security and a strict zero logs policy. ProtonVPN allows P2P filesharing and works with US Netflix.

Pros: Strong security

No issues with Netflix

P2P allowed Cons: No live chat support

Small server selection

Our score: 4 out of 5

Great Speeds:ProtonVPN is reliable. This is a fast and reliable VPN service that is suitable for streaming and torrenting, although it's on the pricier side.

Read our full ProtonVPN review.

VPNs that Linux users should avoid

Several tutorials out there will show you how to install OpenVPN. That’s great, because OpenVPN is probably the best VPN protocol on the market. However, OpenVPN is just a protocol and a client. It is not a VPN service in and of itself. You will still require a server or servers to connect to, and this is where many people run into privacy issues.

All of the above paid services we’ve listed above have zero-log policies, meaning they don’t monitor or record how you use the VPN. This means a hacker can’t breach the provider’s servers and find dirt on you, the company can’t sell your info to third parties, and law enforcement can’t coerce the company into giving up private info about customers.

With free VPNs, the reality is often very different. A company isn’t going to waste money hosting and maintaining a VPN server without expecting something in return. That’s why it’s very important to read up on a company’s privacy and logging policies before you connect.

Furthermore, stay away from VPN services that only offer a PPTP connection. PPTP is fast and simple to set up, but it contains several security vulnerabilities.

itshidden

This free VPN service only uses PPTP connections, so it’s clearly not secure. The privacy policy is one sentence long and even that has typos in it. Granted, the one sentence claims the service doesn’t keep any traffic logs, but we’d hardly call that a policy.

SecurityKISS

Searching for a free VPN for Linux on Google might lead you to SecurityKISS. The company stores connection logs and IP addresses of users, a practice which privacy advocates frown upon. In the free version, your usage is capped at 300MB per day. In the paid version … well it doesn’t really matter because there are at least a half dozen better options.

USAIP

Another mediocre VPN service that somehow weaseled its way into search results, USAIP’s latest Linux client only uses PPTP. It also doesn’t provide its own DNS servers or default to Google’s, which means your ISP can still monitor your online activity. On top of that, it doesn’t disclose its logging policy.

VPN testing methodology

Comparitech tests every VPN we recommend using a rigorous and comprehensive methodology. When it comes to Linux VPNs in particular, we examine:

Which Linux distros are supported

Linux app quality and user experience

Support and documentation for Linux users

Support for manual configuration using third-party VPN clients

We put each VPN through a range of quantitative and qualitative tests to ensure they function as described and can be relied upon by readers. Those tests include:

Speed tests: We measure VPN connection speeds to servers in North America, Europe, and Asia.

We measure VPN connection speeds to servers in North America, Europe, and Asia. Leak tests: We check each VPN for data leaks including DNS, WebRTC, and IPv6 leaks.

We check each VPN for data leaks including DNS, WebRTC, and IPv6 leaks. Streaming service unblocking: We’ve run more than 3,000 real-world tests to find out which VPNs work best with streaming services like Hulu from abroad.

We’ve run more than 3,000 real-world tests to find out which VPNs work best with streaming services like Hulu from abroad. Customer support: We measure response times and subjectively gauge how well our questions are answered by support staff.

All of our suggested VPNs meet our standards of quality for privacy and security. That means using up-to-date encryption and not logging any identifying information about users or their activity, among other requirements.

Read more about our methodology on the how we test VPNs page.

Securing Linux

A VPN is a great step toward securing your Linux system, but you’ll need more than that for full protection. Like all operating systems, Linux has its vulnerabilities and hackers who want to exploit them. Here are a few more tools we recommend for Linux users:

Antivirus software

Anti-rootkit software

Tripwire

Firewall

Security-focused browser extensions

You can learn about all of these tools, which ones to use, and how to install them in our Linux Security Guide. There you’ll also find tons of other tips and advice for securing Linux.

Why should I use a VPN for Linux?

A VPN has multiple uses and can be applied in many different scenarios.

Privacy

At its core, a VPN is a tool designed for privacy. If you’re worried about someone monitoring what you do online, such as an internet service provider, hacker, or government agency, a VPN can help. A VPN achieves privacy in two key ways.

First, all of the data you send and receive over the internet is encrypted before it even leaves your device. So long as the encryption is strong–128-bit and 256-bit AES are both sufficient and common with modern VPNs–no one will be able to crack it. If, for example, your ISP wanted to record your browsing history, it would instead only see indecipherable text.

Second, using the same example, the ISP cannot see where a VPN user’s internet traffic is going to or coming from. It can only see that data is travelling between your computer and the VPN server. It cannot see the destination of your internet traffic and can therefore not monitor what websites, apps, and services you use. Websites that you visit won’t be able to track you so easily, as your IP address is hidden behind that of the VPN server, and IP addresses play a huge role in how advertising companies and other data gathering entities create user profiles.

An important distinction to make here is the difference between VPN logging policies. All of the VPN service providers we recommend in our list of the best VPNs for Linux do not keep traffic logs, meaning they do not monitor your activity while connected to the VPN. Many other VPNs log your activity in different ways and should generally be avoided; being tracked by your VPN is hardly better than not having a VPN at all.

Related: Best logless VPNs

Security

Security and privacy often go hand in hand. A VPN can help secure your device by protecting it from online threats. Public wifi, for example, is a minefield for unprotected devices. Hackers can hijack unsecured wifi routers or create their own fake hotspots and wreak all sorts of havoc on any device that connects to them. An attacker could steal or modify any data sent over an unsecured network.

Even when you’re not on public wifi, a VPN can protect your device from several threats. By masking your IP address you can avoid many common attacks from hackers targeting you specifically. Many VPNs also come with built-in malware filtering which further protects your device.

Securely accessing your usual services abroad

Many websites, apps, and online services are restricted to residents of certain countries or regions. A popular use case for VPNs is regaining access to your usual services while traveling abroad. This includes streaming video sites like Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video. It also applies to online banking and shopping sites by “spoofing” your location. The website in question only sees the location of the VPN server you chose to connect to and not your real location. You can even avoid blackout restrictions on live streaming sporting events.

Bear in mind that many streaming video providers are adverse to VPN use because of content licensing agreements that force them to only offer content within certain countries. As such, they often block connections from known VPN servers.

Bypassing censorship

Internet censorship stinks, whether you’re in an authoritarian country like China or an office building with an overzealous firewall. By routing your internet traffic around the firewall through a VPN server, you can evade such geo-restrictions and freely access the open internet. In all but a tiny fraction of countries, using a VPN is perfectly legal.

Be warned, however, that some countries block known VPN servers, so not all providers can bypass censorship measures. Be sure to check with the individual provider and ask if it can unblock censored sites from your country.

Torrenting

ISPs often frown upon torrenting, whether you’re downloading legally or illegally. An ISP might penalize your account by restricting bandwidth, for example. Furthermore, the BitTorrent network is rife with copyright trolls looking to make a quick buck by collecting IP addresses of downloaders and sending them threatening settlement letters through their ISP.

A VPN is an essential tool for torrenting. When connected to a VPN, your ISP cannot distinguish between different types of traffic, torrenting or otherwise. And because your IP address is masked by the VPN server’s IP address, copyright trolls cannot track you down. Just make sure to choose a VPN provider that doesn’t log your real IP address. You can cross reference the list above with our list of the best VPNs for torrenting to find the best fit for you.

Wireguard and Linux

Many VPNs have or are in the process of adopting Wireguard. Wireguard is a newer VPN protocol that promises competitive security and considerably more speed than rivals like OpenVPN and IKEv2. Indeed, we’ve seen huge speed increases on the VPNs that have switched over to Wireguard.

Although Wireguard is now cross-platform, it was originally released for the Linux kernel, which means you can manually configure it or use it from within an existing VPN app. Of the VPNs we recommend above, NordVPN and Surfshark both support Wireguard out of the box.

At time of writing, Wireguard works in Debian, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Red Hat, CentOS, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and several other Linux distros.

See also: Best VPNs with Wireguard

A note on OpenVPN

Even if a VPN provider doesn’t make a dedicated native client for your Linux distro, almost all of them will provide configuration files that work with OpenVPN. All you need to do is download a config file for each server you want to connect to. This can get tedious if you like to have a lot of options, but it’s perfectly feasible.

OpenVPN is great, but the generic client isn’t as packed with features like DNS leak prevention and internet kill switches. Again, you can find scripts and packages that will take care of these for you, but we prefer the convenience of clients with all this stuff built in.

How to install and connect to OpenVPN on Linux Terminal

Here we’ll show you how to install the OpenVPN client on Ubuntu. Other distros, such as Mint and CentOS, should work similarly, but the commands might vary slightly.

Open a terminal Type sudo apt-get install -y openvpn and hit Enter Type your admin password and hit Enter Type y and hit Enter to accept all dependencies and complete the installation. Enter sudo apt-get install network-manager network-manager-openvpn network-manager-openvpn-gnome and hit Enter Enter sudo apt-get install openvpn easy-rsa

Note that on newer versions of Ubuntu, you may need to swap out the “apt-get” part of the commands with “yum”.

Once OpenVPN is installed, you need config files. Usually you can download .ovpn config files from your VPN provider’s website. Each config file is associated with a particular server and location so grab a few of them for each location you want to connect to. Make sure to have backups in case a server goes down.

To connect via command line, which should work across most distros:

With OpenVPN installed, type sudo openvpn –config in the terminal and hit Enter Drag and drop the .ovpn config file for the server you want to connect to into the terminal. The correct path will be automatically captured. Hit Enter and wait for the “Initialization Sequence Completed” message. You are now connected to the VPN. You can minimize the terminal window, but closing it will disconnect you from the VPN.

This is just one way to connect. You can also try the Ubuntu Network Manager or the OpenVPN GUI. These may require CA certificates and/or private keys from your VPN, so make sure those are available from the provider’s website.

How to make a VPN kill switch in Linux

In the event that the VPN connection unexpectedly drops, the computer will continue to send and receive traffic sent over your ISP’s unprotected network, possibly without you even noticing. To prevent this behavior, you can make yourself a simple kill switch that halts all internet traffic until the VPN connection is restored. We’ll show you how to write some easy rules using iptables and the Ubuntu Ultimate Firewall (UFW) application.

First, create a startvpn.sh script that puts firewall rules in place. These firewall rules only allow traffic over the VPN’s tun0 network interface, and they only allow traffic over that interface to go to your VPN’s server.

$ cat startvpn.sh sudo ufw default deny outgoing sudo ufw default deny incoming sudo ufw allow out on tun0 from any to any sudo ufw allow out from any to 54.186.178.243 # <-- note this is the IP from the "remote" field of your configuration file sudo ufw enable sudo ufw status sudo openvpn client.conf &

Network traffic cannot pass over any other network interface with these firewall rules in place. When your VPN drops, it removes the tun0 interface from your system so there is no allowed interface left for traffic to pass, and the internet connection dies.

When the VPN session ends, we need to remove the rules to allow normal network traffic over our actual network interfaces. The simplest method is to disable UFW altogether. If you have existing UFW rules running normally, then you’ll want to craft a more elegant tear down script instead. This one removes the firewall rules and then kills openvpn with a script called stopvpn.sh

$ cat stopvpn.sh sudo ufw disable sudo ufw status sudo kill `ps -ef | grep openvpn | awk '{print $2}'`

If you use some other means to connect to your VPN, you can eliminate the last two lines of each script. In such a configuration, you will have to remember to manually run the startvpn.sh script prior to starting your VPN using some other method. Once your VPN session ends, remembering to run the stopvpn.sh script isn’t hard; you’ll probably notice the lack of internet connectivity until you run it.

Which Linux distro is best for privacy?

If you’re concerned about privacy, switching from MacOS or Windows to any open-source Linux distro is already a step in the right direction. Apple and Microsoft both collect personal data from users on their respective operating systems. Both companies are known to cooperate with law enforcement and intelligence agencies like the NSA. Microsoft uses customers’ data to sell ads. Both OSes are closed source, meaning the public cannot peak at the source code to see where vulnerabilities or backdoors lie.

Linux, on the other hand, is open source and frequently audited by the security community. While Ubuntu once flirted with Amazon to monetize users, it and other distros are generally not out to make a buck by selling your data to third parties.

Not all Linux distros are created equally, however, and some are more secure than others. If you’re looking for a distro that functions as a day-to-day desktop replacement but is also built with privacy and online security in mind, we recommend Ubuntu Privacy Remix. UPR is a Debian-based Ubuntu build that stores all user data on encrypted removable media, such as an external hard drive. The “non-manipulatable” OS is supposedly immune to malware infection.

You’ll still need a VPN to encrypt your internet connection. Most of the apps from the VPN providers above should work fine on UPR.

If UPR isn’t enough and you want to use your computer with complete anonymity, we recommend TAILS. Short for The Amnesiac Incognito Live System, TAILS is a Linux distro built by the same people who created the Tor network. TAILS is a live OS designed to be installed on and run from a USB drive or CD. It’s a hardened version of Linux that routes all internet traffic through the Tor network. It leaves no trace of ever being used after removing it from the device.

Making your own VPN

If you don’t trust commercial VPN providers or you just prefer a DIY solution, you could always roll your own VPN. You’ll need to set up your own server. Common options are virtual private cloud services like Amazon Web Services and Digital Ocean. A variety of tools at your disposal that will assist you in getting a homegrown VPN up and running:

OpenVPN

Streisand

Algo

SoftEther VPN

StrongSwan

Each has its own pros and cons in terms of protocol, security, features, and ease of use. We’ve got a great tutorial on how to set up OpenVPN with a Linux client and Amazon EC2 Linux instance.

But even though rolling your VPN gives you full control over almost every aspect of how the VPN operates, there are some drawbacks. First, it’s much more difficult than using pre-existing servers and pre-configured apps. Secondly, if you’re using a cloud service like AWS or Digital Ocean, your data still passes through the hands of a third party. Third, you only get a single server and location to connect to.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, rolling your own VPN likely means that only you and perhaps a handful of acquaintances will be using it. That makes it much easier to trace internet activity back to a specific person. The best VPNs for Linux that we recommend, on the other hand, typically assign users shared IP addresses. Dozens and even hundreds of users can be pooled together under a single IP, effectively anonymizing traffic as it leaves the VPN server.

VPN for Linux FAQ